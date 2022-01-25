By Nuzair Ahmed Jamro

It is no denying the fact that education is the basic building block for the development of any country. The reasons behind sky rocked success of developed states like USA, UK and Australia are advanced education with transparency. The recent appointment of IBA Sukkur contractual teachers by Sindh government, which are highly professional and university graduates, are no less than blessing in disguise for public schools run by Sindh Province. Such highly educated young teachers having experience of advanced private schooling have contributed a lot to the betterment of government schools. The performance of Government Boys Higher Secondary school city Shikarpur, Sindh, is exemplary for the education department, Govt of Sindh. It includes the adoption of newly computerized paper patterns, modern methods of conducting exams including proper seating and labeling, and proper attendance besides advancing teaching methodologies and efficacious learning tactics.

Not last but least, newly recruited IBA Sukkur Teachers have made headways in ameliorating the existing dismal conditions of government schools. They are visionary and missionary leaders In order to brighten and enlighten hope in thousands of poor students.

However, despite the improvement in enrollment and attendance of students following such appointment of teachers. There are plethora of loopholes in existing management of public schools, in Sindh Province such as outdated and inadequate Furniture which are no longer to use, poor infrastructure of building with limited capacity and lack of inevitable and modern facilitations like alternative solar Energy supply, multimedia classrooms and filtered water to meet the needs of these govt run schools effectively.

As of today, the literacy rate in Pakistan speaks volumes of deficiencies in existing public schools where Rota learning system is taken place due to academically poor and unskilled teaching stuff. The appointment of meritorious teachers along with sound academic background can only pave the way to boost up the literacy rate which is about 58 % in country as revealed byThe Economic Survey 2020-21.

It is no new that Education is the movement from darkness to light. Despite making abundant progress in ensuring quality education in public schools of sindh, the newly highly qualified teachers, recruited by IBA sukkur, are still fighting for their fate after burning mid night oil to secure govt job. The contractual employment with no provision of annual increment in salary remains their fate besides holding regular university degree unlike that of senior teachers who are no more than a college side degree holder.

To cut to the chase, such newly adroitteachers of IBA Sukkur are proved to be only fate changer for generations to come. For children, enrolled in govt schools, such hardworking and the educated teacher are indeed a great source of inspirationand mentorship. They are ray of hope for those children who belong to poor strata of society,toignite thecandle of their bright future in full swing.

To sum up,the situation facing school education department, Sindh province calls for extraordinary measures. Even the situation is bleak, every dark cloud has a silver lining. Retrospectively, itis imperative to recognize that there is no magic bullet or simple answer. It is high time, the Competent authority takes measures and chalks out effective strategies for proving the basic and modern facilitations including policy making on capacity based enrolment of students and prompt regulations of IBA Sukkur recruited teacher along with advanced mode of training to meet the needs of govt schools in letter and spirit instead of issuing new advertisements for recruiting teachers for short span of time that may leave rust on their hearts and soul, and get them lost their tempo of rendering their services with zeal and zest as a profession. In a nutshell, it is need of hour that such regularization of service are turned into actions to witness the alarming growth in literacy rate in province rather than framing these policies as piece of paper in halls of assembly.