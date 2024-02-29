Newly elected members took oath in the National Assembly session.

The meeting presided over by former speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf was supposed to start at 10 am, but the meeting started an hour after the scheduled time.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf administered oath to the newly elected members, former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif, Chief JUI Maulana Fazlur Rehman were among those who took oath. , Khurshid Shah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other newly elected members.

Umar Ayub, Barrister Gohar, Ali Muhammad Khan of Sunni Unity Council also took the oath, when Aleem Khan of Stabilization Pakistan Party was called to sign, the members of Sunni Unity Council raised slogans of Lota Lota.

Apart from this, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Sardar Akhtar Mengal are also among those who took the oath. After the oath taking ceremony, the members are signing the attendance register.

After the oath taking ceremony, the second step will be the election of the new speaker and deputy speaker of the assembly and then after the election of the speaker and deputy speaker, the election of the prime minister will take place.

The current National Assembly consists of 336 members, out of which 266 members are elected through direct elections while the remaining members are part of the House on specific seats.

The nomination papers for the election of the Prime Minister will be collected on March 3, the National Assembly will elect the new Prime Minister on March 4 and the Prime Minister is likely to take the oath of office on March 4.

Shahbaz Sharif needs 169 votes to become the Prime Minister for the second time, while at the moment, the Muslim League-N and its allies have the support of more than 200 members.