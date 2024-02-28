PESHAWAR: Newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly took oath while disorder was seen in the House.

The inaugural session of the Provincial Assembly was convened at 11 am which started around 1:30 am.

In the meeting chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, first prayers were offered for the deceased and martyrs, after which Mushtaq Ghani administered oath to 115 newly elected members.

Shobia returned and threw the shoe at Shahid

Earlier, Muslim League (N) activist Shobia Shahid reached the assembly hall with a watch in her hand, where she was showing the watch to the people. , threw the ball pen and lota but Shobia Javed kept showing the clock to the people.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers present in the assembly raised loud slogans while PTI’s nominated Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was also present in the assembly.

Chaos and intimidation in the hall

The administration has issued more than 1,000 passes to attend the assembly session and the capacity of people in the assembly is less than that due to which serious disorder has been seen in the assembly even before the session.

People who wanted to watch the assembly meeting entered the assembly hall in a rush and many people who did not have passes also entered the assembly hall. He went there and sat down.

The police closed the gate of the assembly after the disorder, but the workers entered the assembly premises by jumping from the outside routes. Had a problem with parking.