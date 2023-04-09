The New Zealand cricket team’s T20 squad departed from Christchurch to Pakistan on Friday, April 9, to play a series of 5 T20 matches against the Pakistani cricket team. The matches are scheduled to start from April 14 and will take place in Lahore. This tour marks the return of international cricket to Pakistan after a long hiatus due to security concerns.

New Zealand is one of the few international teams that have agreed to tour Pakistan in recent years. The Kiwis have a strong T20 side and will be looking to continue their good form in this format. The team recently won a 3-match T20 series against Sri Lanka by 2-1, with their last game resulting in a 4-wicket victory.

The Pakistan cricket team is also gearing up for the upcoming series, and both teams will be hoping to put on a good show for the fans. Apart from the T20 matches, there will also be a series of five ODI matches between the two teams. These matches are scheduled to take place after the T20 series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has left no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the visiting team. Stringent security measures have been put in place, and the team will be provided with top-notch security during their stay in Pakistan.

The New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan is a significant moment for the country’s cricketing history, and it is hoped that the tour will be a success, paving the way for more international cricketing events to be held in Pakistan.