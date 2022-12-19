To balance player and staff workloads for its impending January travels to India and Pakistan, New Zealand has announced split ODI teams. All-rounder Henry Shipley receives his first call-up.

In Pakistan and India, New Zealand will play three ODIs each.

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the NZ ODI and Test captains, as well as coaches Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen, will return home following the Pakistan ODIs in Karachi (January 10, 12, and 14) to get ready for the England home Test series in mid-February.

Luke Ronchi will take over as head coach for the three ODIs (January 18, 21, 24) and T20Is (January 27, 29, February 1) against India, with Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman from the NZC network serving as his assistants.

Williamson and Southee will be replaced by Mark Chapman of the Auckland Aces and Jacob Duffy of the Otago Volts, respectively. Tom Latham will lead the team for the ODI series against India.

Both series will feature the recalled leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (37 ODIs) and batter Henry Nicholls (58 ODIs).

Indian and Pakistani ODI teams

Kane Williamson (c), who will only play for Pakistan in one-day internationals, Tom Latham (India’s ODI captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only)