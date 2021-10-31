ndia and New Zealand face off in both teams’ second match of the Super 12 stage, with both also searching for their first win of the tournament.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against India in their Group 2 Super 12 match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Both teams are searching for a first win of the tournament after losing their opening matches, with both of those defeats coming against Pakistan.

The Kiwis have drafted injury replacement Adam Milne straight into the first XI in a bowling-heavy approach.

India are hopeful that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be able to act as the sixth bowler after his fitness concerns, and have brought Ishan Kishan into the side in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Shardul Thakur has been drafted into the XI as well, replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), James Neesham, Devon Conway(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.