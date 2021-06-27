ISLAMABAD: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a tour of Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup in October this year.

Both boards have started initial discussions about the white-ball matches (3 ODIs and 5 T20Is) and if it’s confirmed, Black Caps will tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years. They last played in Pakistan back in 2003.

“Our intention is to tour Pakistan, and we’re working through that with [the PCB], and Government agencies,” David White, the chief executive of NZC, was quoted as saying in stuff.co.nz.

“All going well, ensuring that we satisfy all the security arrangements which I’m confident we will do, we will be touring Pakistan,” he added.

Green Shirts are scheduled to host England before the mega event, slated to start from October 17 in UAE.

Pakistan will also play white-ball matches against neighbors Afghanistan in the month of September in UAE.

Meanwhile, Pakistan men’s team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he is not thinking much about the absence of Younis Khan, who resigned ahead of the England tour.

The 47-year-old Misbah said to reporters from room isolation in Derby that he doesn’t want to comment on the matter mutually decided between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Younis.

“I won’t comment further as the matter is between PCB and Younis. We have to move forward with the resources we have,” Misbah said.

“Of course, the players have benefited from Younis’s experience but now we have to live without it,” he added