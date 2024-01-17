New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the third consecutive T20 match and gained a decisive lead.

In the third match of the ongoing five T20 match series in Dunedin, New Zealand, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first.

Batter Finn Allen, who opened the innings on behalf of New Zealand, scored 137 runs off 62 balls with the help of 16 sixes and 5 fours, while Tim Seifert scored 31 runs and Glenn Phillips stood out with 19 runs.

On behalf of Pakistan, Haris Rauf took 2 wickets for 60 runs in his four overs while captain Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Mohammad Wasim got 1 wicket each.

Chasing the target of 225 runs, the national team could only score 179 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Babar Azam scored 58 runs, besides Mohammad Rizwan 24, Saeem Ayub 10, Fakhar Zaman 19, Azam Khan 10, Iftikhar Ahmed 1, and Mohammad Nawaz 28 were out.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 16 and Wasim Jr scored one run.

Pakistan Squad:

Three major changes have been made in the playing XI announced by Pakistan for today’s match, Osama Mir, Amir Jamal, and Abbas Afridi have been left out of the team while Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, and Zaman Khan have been included in the playing XI..

Apart from this, under the leadership of national captain Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Saeem Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper) will be included in the team.

It should be noted that Abbas Afridi has been out of this match due to a strain in the stomach muscle.

According to the PCB spokesperson, no serious injury has been diagnosed in this regard, and his availability for the next 2 matches will be decided later.

Remember that Abbas Afridi took 3 wickets in the first match and 2 wickets in the second match against New Zealand.

New Zealand has a two-zero lead in the ongoing five-match T20 series in New Zealand.