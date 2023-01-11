The schedules for all educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have been modified.

The new times will be in place starting on January 11 until further orders.

Single-shift institutions will run Monday through Thursday from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM and on Fridays from 12:30 PM to 12:30 PM, according to the official notification.

Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 1:30 PM will be the time for morning shifts in double-shift institutions. At 12:30 PM, classes will stop.

From 1:30 PM to 7 PM, Monday through Thursday, evening shifts will be held in double-shift institutions. It will begin on Friday at 2:30 PM.

Followng decisions have been made for @FDEGOPOfficial to deal winter spell without disrupting the learning process:

1. Timings adjustd for schools to take less cold in morning.

2. Students can wear any kind of warm clothing (Jackets&Sweaters) in addition to tht allowd as uniform. pic.twitter.com/u8Ca75YmCd — Rana Tanveer Hussain (@RTanveerPMLN) January 10, 2023

Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) in Islamabad accredits private educational institutions, and these institutions are all bound by the same regulations.

FDE took this decision to maintain the academic program’s efficiency in the face of the impending cold wave.

All of the country is expected to experience a severe cold wave, including Islamabad.

Margallah Hills should receive snowfall because of its proximity to Murree.