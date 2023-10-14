In Pakistan, the New Smart National Identity Card (NIC) issuance marks a significant advancement in integrating state-of-the-art technology with well-defined business rules to ensure its authenticity and validity. This 13-digit unique identification number is a crucial requirement for various official documents and services, making it an essential possession for every citizen aged 18 and above.

The Importance of the New Smart National Identity Card

The New Smart NIC is a pivotal document that plays a fundamental role in an individual’s life. It acts as a mandatory requirement for obtaining essential documents such as licenses, NTN, bank accounts, passports, cellular connections, and more. The unique 13-digit identification number provided by this card is recognized throughout the country, streamlining various administrative processes.

How to Apply for the New Smart ID Card

Applying for the New Smart National Identity Card is a straightforward process. Eligible individuals can initiate the application through two primary methods:

1. Visit NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

Visit a NADRA Registration Center (NRC) in person to begin your New Smart NIC application process.

2. Apply Online via the Pak Identity Website

Alternatively, you can conveniently apply for your Smart National Identity Card through the Pak Identity website, allowing you to complete the application online and have the card delivered to your doorstep. However, it’s important to note that the website does not support applications for fresh or new CNIC; it is intended for Smart NIC applications only.

Smart ID Card Normal Fee – Unchanged as of October 2023

As of October 2023, there has been no alteration in the normal fee for the New Smart National Identity Card. The fee for individuals falling under the normal category remains constant at Rs750. This fee structure ensures accessibility and affordability for all eligible citizens seeking to obtain this essential identification document.

In conclusion, the New Smart National Identity Card stands as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging modern technology for the benefit of its citizens. The unaltered normal fee reflects the government’s dedication to making this crucial document accessible to all, fostering a more efficient and streamlined identification process for the nation.