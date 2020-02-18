New Polio cases failure of departments and NGO’S: Sardar Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD: Experts have expressed concerns over the new polio cases surfacing in Pakistan. New polio cases despite all efforts force to ask questions, said Dr Asif Shiekh, while talking to CEO Roze Tv and editor In chief, Pakistan Group of Newspapers, Sardar Khan Niazi. He said the nongovernmental organizations working against polio also don’t seem very active.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) last week confirmed five more polio cases, four of them alone from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the latest five cases, the number of polio cases has reached 17 in 2020. A 22-month old boy was diagnosed with polio in Ghundo Hassan Khel. He could not get any polio vaccine, reportedly.

National Coordinator on Polio Dr. Rana Safdar said that polio exist in Pakistan and Afghanistan only. Sardar Khan Niazi discussing the new polio cases surfacing in different parts of the country said that increasing number of new cases is a failure of organizations working against the disease.

Discussing exorbitant gas charges, Niazi said gas billing system need to be revamping and need a third party checking. People are afraid of SNGPL and SSGC he said. Advisor All Pakistan Textile Mills association Shahid Sattar said, Pakistan is buying expensive LNG due to agreements of previous government. He said around 16 percent of total gas is either stolen or lost in the system. He said if government only controls UFG, Pakistan doesn’t need LNG.