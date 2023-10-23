Rizwan, Imam and Qaumi batsmen along with captain Babar Azam practiced hard yesterday to counter the spin attack of the rival team.

Pakistan team will play their fifth and most important match in ICC ODI World Cup against Afghanistan today in Chennai.

New opponent, new field, new test, team Pakistan united to return to the mega event, will Afghan bowler Rashid Khan’s magic work on a wicket suitable for spinners, or will Shaheen’s pace attack save the match?

Will Shadab, Nawaz and Agha spin the balls to stop the bats of Hashmatullah, Gurbaz and Zardan? Fans are eagerly waiting for the most important match.

Expectations of the fans are predictable, we are in India to make history by winning the World Cup: ShaheenCaptain Babar Azam along with Rizwan, Imam and Qaumi batsmen practiced hard yesterday to counter the spin attack of the rival team.The green shirts are likely to take the field unchanged.

What do the statistics show?

According to the statistics, Pakistan has a heavy burden by winning seven out of seven matches, but every match against Afghanistan has been sensational.

Not only our bowlers were hit, runs are being scored against everyone: Imamul Haq

On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took five wickets against Australia, is determined to win against Afghanistan. He said that Indian pitches are not getting swing and bounce like England and Australia, but a single catch and a run-out can turn the tide of the match.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq says that after analyzing the defeat in the last two matches, fans will see a better team today, winning today’s match will bring the team back on track.

On the other hand, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott says that they will not depend only on spinners, Pakistan is a good team and batsmen and fast bowlers will also have to play their role to win against them.