About ten days ago, Nokia Mobile received certifications for three new batteries from testing bodies with battery capacities of 5050 mAh, 4470 mAh, and 3900 mAh. It probably hints that Nokia Mobile has at least three new smartphones in the pipeline for a sooner launch in 2021.

Now, prior to those battery certifications, Nokia Mobile also received certification for a new phone with model number TA-1377 on December 7. It was certified by GCF (Global Certification Forum) that is usually for Europe. At the moment, it cannot be confirmed if it belongs to a smartphone or a feature phone.

Nokia TA-1377 will support the following network bands:

GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900

WCDMA: 1, 2, 5, 8

LTE: FDD (1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28), TDD (38, 40)

It is worth noting that GCF does not mention the 5G bands even if it is supported by the device. For example, you can click here to check Nokia 8.3 5G’s (TA-1243) certification on GCF. So we do not know if TA-1377 supports 5G or not.

Unfortunately, when I opened the certification page later, it was already taken down by GCF, which is not surprising, because I have seen them doing this in the past as well. However, the webpage was cached by Google, which you can check here.

If Nokia Mobile decides to continue the trend, we might see a launch event in the first quarter of next year itself. What do you think? Are we heading for a grand launch?