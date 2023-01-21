The new moon on Saturday will not be visible to the unaided eye, but it is expected to be significant since it will be the closest new moon to Earth in 1,337 years.

New moon will be the closest to Earth in the last 992 years. According to the report, this is the closest new moon in 1,337 years and the next time it will be this close to Earth is in 345 years.

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry states that the new moon phase happens every month and happens when the moon is between the sun and the Earth.

Similar to how a full moon is the opposite of a new moon. The light side of the moon, which is ordinarily visible, is facing away, therefore the moon is hidden from Earth’s perspective.