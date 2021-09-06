KARACHI: A new monsoon spell is expected in Karachi and adjoining areas of Sindh from September 09, a weather official said on Monday.

Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted that the fresh monsoon system will bring light to moderate rainfall in the region.

“The duration of the wet spell will remain on September 09 and 10,” the weather official said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday had announced that the heavy rains producing monsoon low over southern Sindh was fizzled out and become insignificant.

“A hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the most parts of the province for next few days,” weather official said. Maximum temperature will remain between 34-36 degree Celsius.

However, partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle is expected along the Sindh coast.

According to a weather report, a monsoon wave has strengthened over the Indian Ocean. “Packed with clouds, moisture and precipitation, it will trigger formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal from September 09”.

The weather system will bring rainfall in Sindh and adjoining Kutch region in India.