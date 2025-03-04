ISLAMABAD: The ministers and ministers of state who will join the federal cabinet will be given portfolios within the next 24 hours, the Prime Minister will formally approve the portfolios tomorrow.

According to sources, Ali Pervez Malik will be given the Ministry of Petroleum, Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi will be given the Ministry of Railways, while Junaid Anwar Chaudhry will be given the portfolio of Water Resources.

The Ministry of Water Resources will be withdrawn from Mosaddiq Malik and he will be given the portfolio of Climate Change, Sheikh Qaiser will be given the portfolio of Inter-Provincial Ministry.

According to sources, Tariq Fazal is likely to be made Minister of Maritime Affairs, while Bilal Azhar Kayani is likely to be made Minister of State for Railways.