ICC has released the new ODI player rankings, in which Afghanistan cricketers are the reigning champions.

Afghanistan’s rising all-rounder Azmatullah Umarzai has made a huge leap in the ICC ODI rankings to become the world’s number one all-rounder.

He has surpassed his own compatriot and senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who has now moved to second place.

Umarzai’s remarkable progress was possible thanks to his excellent performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he took five wickets for the first time against England and also scored a half-century against Australia.

After this performance, he moved up two places to occupy the first position with 296 rating points.

India’s Axar Patel also rose 17 places to 13th position in the all-rounder rankings and reached a career-best ranking with 194 rating points.

Umarzai also made impressive progress in the batting rankings, after scoring 126 runs in the Champions Trophy, he rose 12 places to 24th position.

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran also rose 13 places after playing a brilliant innings of 177 runs against England in Lahore and has now reached 10th position.

Among other players, Australia’s Steve Smith rose six places to 16th position, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also rose eight places to 29th position.

India's Shubman Gill remains at the top of the ODI batting rankings, while Virat Kohli has moved up one place to fourth after a brilliant performance against Australia in the semi-final.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry has moved up three places to third in the bowling rankings after a brilliant bowling performance in the Champions Trophy.

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj has moved up two places to second, while Sri Lankan spinner Mahesh Thekshana remains at the top. India’s Mohammed Shami has also moved up three places to 11th, while South Africa’s Marco Johnson has moved up nine places to 18th. England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer has moved up 13 places to 19th.