A new history was made in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), 3 brothers, also fast bowlers, joined the same team. The player’s draft ceremony of PSL 9 was held in Lahore today in which the formation of teams for the ninth edition of Pakistan Super League 2024 was completed.

Franchise owners, Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf, and cricketers participated in the event.

About Pakistan Super League 9, where the franchises selected big names during the drafting, this time a new date was also made.

After ‘Shah Brothers’ Naseem Shah, Islamabad United also made his younger brothers Hunain and Obaid Shah a part of their team.

Naseem Shah’s younger brother Haneen Shah made a splash in the National T20 Cup while Obaid Shah is part of the Pakistan U-19 team that is currently playing in the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Islamabad United named Hunain and Obaid Shah in their emerging category squad for PSL 9.

Naseem Shah left Quetta Gladiators and became a part of Islamabad United even before the draft.

This is the first time that 3 brothers are included in a team together and all three are fast bowlers.