LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that for the first time in history, new era of development started in South Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar, in his statement, said that South Punjab has joined the journey of development as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not believe in making empty promises.

He further said that South Punjab secretariat was given administrative autonomy and 17 departments were made part of it and now people of the region will not have to travel to Lahore for their issues.

CM Punjab while criticizing past governments, said that former rulers ignored the needs and rights of the people of South Punjab and diverted development funds of the region to other parts of the province.