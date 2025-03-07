ISLAMABAD: 12 new ministers and 9 ministers of state, advisors and special assistants in the federal cabinet have been given portfolios, the ministries of two ministers have been changed, and additional portfolios have been withdrawn from seven ministers.

According to Express News, the Cabinet Division has issued a notification of the portfolios of ministers and ministers of state. According to the notification, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has been given the portfolio of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Pervez Malik has been given the portfolio of Minister for Petroleum, Aurangzeb Khan Kachhi has been given the portfolio of Minister for National Heritage and Culture, and Khalid Magsi has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Science and Technology.

Similarly, Hanif Abbasi has been given the portfolio of Minister for Railways and Moin Wattoo has been given the portfolio of Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj has been given the portfolio of Minister for Defense Production, Sardar Yousaf Wazir has been given the portfolio of Religious Affairs, Shiza Fatima has been given the portfolio of Information Technology, Rana Mubashir Iqbal has been given the portfolio of Public Affairs Unit and Mustafa Kamal has been given the portfolio of National Health Services and Regulations.

Malik Rashid Ahmed became the Minister of State for Food Security and Abdul Rehman Kanjo got the charge of Minister of State for Energy, Barrister Aqeel Malik was appointed Minister of State for Law and Justice and Bilal Azhar Kayani was appointed Minister of State for Railways.

Mosaddeq Malik became Minister of Climate Change, the Ministry of Privatization was taken away from Aleem Khan and he will only be the Minister of Communications, the Ministry of Science and Technology was taken away from Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and he is now only the Minister of Education.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs was taken away from Qaiser Sheikh and he will now be the Minister of Board of Investment. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has been taken away from Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Salik Hussain now holds the portfolio of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development. Rana Tanveer has been given the portfolio of Minister of Food Security.

Khel Das Kohistani has been appointed as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Harmony, while Aun Chaudhry has been made the Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development, Talal Chaudhry has been given the charge of Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control, while Wajih Qamar will be the Minister of State for Education and Training.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif will only have the portfolio of the Ministry of Defense because the Ministry of Aviation has been merged with the Ministry of Defense, after which Khawaja Asif was re-notified.

Azam Nazir Tarar will have the additional Ministry of Law and Justice along with the Ministry of Human Rights. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been withdrawn from him, while the ministry of Mosaddeq Malik has been changed. He previously held the Ministry of Petroleum, from which he was changed and appointed Federal Minister for Climate Change.

Similarly, Attaullah Tarar will now only be the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. He also had the charge of National Heritage and Culture, which is no longer the case.

The Prime Minister has also appointed advisors and special assistants The Prime Minister has also appointed advisors and special assistants. Syed Tauqeer Shah will be the advisor on all matters of the Prime Minister’s Office, Muhammad Ali has been appointed as the advisor on privatization.

Pervez Khattak appointed as the advisor on interior, will be an advisor without power, sources Former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will be the advisor on interior affairs, but sources say that in the presence of the federal minister and the minister of state, he will be an advisor without power.

Haroon Akhtar has been appointed as the special assistant on industries and production, while Huzaifa Rehman has been made the special assistant on national cultural heritage and has been adjusted to the ministry along with Aurangzeb Khan Khichi.

Mubarak Zeb will be the special assistant to the Prime Minister on tribal affairs. Talha Burki will assist the Prime Minister on political matters. Earlier too, he was with the Prime Minister and had assisted the Prime Minister in political matters.