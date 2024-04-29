If you are fond of traveling, Google Maps is introducing a new useful feature in this regard.

Based on generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, this feature will help you find the best spots in any area.

This feature will make it easier for users to find specific shops, cafes, and other places.

This feature has been hinted at in the beta version of Google Maps.

According to a report, the code for this feature also mentions AI.

The report said that under this feature, you will not need to search by writing about a specific place or shop, but you will simply say what you are looking for, according to which the app will find nearby stores. Locations will be announced.

Apart from this, more details about the feature are not known and it is difficult to say when it will be rolled out to all users.

Keep in mind that many features based on AI technology are being tested in Google Maps.

In November 2023, a report suggested that the company was introducing an AI chatbot to Google Maps.

Earlier in October 2023, several features based on AI technology were added to Google Maps.

At the time, the company said that the search in Maps is being updated to make it easier for users to search for specific places or things.

Similarly, the Maps navigation interface is also being changed to show the surrounding areas in a more accurate way.

For this purpose, the colors in Google Maps have been updated so that people can have an accurate idea of roads, parks, and other places.