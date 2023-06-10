By Sardar Khan Niazi

Throughout the region, the need to attain peace and stability is essential to building a secure and prosperous region. Experts are not optimistic about the role of the existing regional security mechanisms in addressing the current regional security challenges in the region.

They unanimously agree on the need to strengthen the existing security cooperation instruments in the region, as these have done little in countering the region’s security challenges.

Many experts see economic integration in the region as the only realistic approach to fostering peace and hope that economic interests will overcome geopolitical tensions.

The first meeting of the Pakistan-China-Iran Trilateral Consultation on counter-terrorism and security held in Beijing had various issues on the agenda, including regional anti-terrorism efforts and cooperation against cross-border terrorists.

The delegations held detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region. The three countries had in-depth exchanges on the regional counter-terrorism situation and decided to hold the meeting on a regular basis.

Based on the outcome of the consultations, they decided to institutionalize the Trilateral Consultations on counter-terrorism and security for which further details will be worked out.

Terrorism is a common enemy of humanity. China says it opposes and condemns terrorism in all its manifestations. It stands ready to work in close collaboration with Pakistan, Iran, and other regional countries to crack down on terrorist forces that endanger the interests of the three countries and regional security.

In May, China also held trilateral talks with Pakistan and Afghanistan in Islamabad on the fifth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue, during which cooperation on counter-terrorism also came under discussion.

The addition of Iran to the cooperation mechanisms is significant from a geographical perspective, as the counter-terrorism situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan could affect Iran. For example, terrorists in Pakistan and Afghanistan have been crossing borders to hide in Iran, which also poses a threat to Iran itself.

In the face of the current, more complex needs of fighting terrorism in South and Central Asia, it is natural for the three countries to strengthen cooperation.

China, Pakistan, and Iran are likely to reach many common positions on counter-terrorism, such as joint identification of some terrorist organizations and enhanced cooperation in combating cross-border terrorist operations.

There could also be more integrated and practical cooperation exercises, such as training and exercises for counter-terrorism technicians.

Beijing recently brokered a landmark deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran led to the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

On 10 March, urged by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations within two months, after seven years of severed ties

The agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore full diplomatic relations is a significant achievement. Iran and Saudi Arabia had been talking about reestablishing diplomatic relations for some time, but it looked as if those discussions had reached an impasse.

Iran had been pushing to mend fences and reopen the embassies, but Saudi Arabia had been resisting, holding out for concessions from Tehran on other issues, including the war in Yemen before it would take that step.

There are several reasons why the deal emerged more swiftly than expected, and China’s involvement is certainly one of them. As a major power, Beijing was able to provide assurances to both sides that helped them overcome their lingering reticence.

Experts view the Pakistan-China-Iran meeting as a sign of new alignments in the region with China in the lead role.

Many observers believe that China, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Russia to name a few are the natural allies as their interests are converging in the increasingly bipolar world.