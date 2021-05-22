KARACHI: In order to boost tourism, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday issued TPRI (Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration) license to a newly launched private airline named North Air.

As per details, the privately launched new airline is planned to operate flights for Gilgit, Skardu, Chitral and Gwadar. Initially, the airline will operate flights between Islamabad-Gilgit, Islamabad-Skardu, Islamabad-Chitral and Islamabad-Gwadar. The head office of the private airline was established at New Islamabad Airport.

Recently, the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern areas. The PIA using Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operation and the fare of one person is Rs7500.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also announced to operate weekly two flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had earlier said that the national carrier was planning to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu in order to promote tourism.

On March 26, Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport had welcomed the first flight on Friday, after a hiatus of 17 years.