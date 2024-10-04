Washington: Google has announced a number of AI-enabled updates to its search engine, which the company has described as one of the most important search updates ever.

According to media reports, these latest features will allow users of the Google app on both Android and iOS in the UK to use their voice to ask a question after pointing the phone’s camera at an object.

Google has also confirmed that it will also introduce AI tools to ask early testers on its Search Labs program questions while recording video, meaning the AI ​​tools will process the video and the user’s query simultaneously. Will be able to.

It should be noted that the various updates in smartphones are a race among the world’s major tech firms to introduce new generative AI tools to facilitate existing users as well as attract new users.