While Tauqir Nasir, a well-known actor of the drama industry, has made a complaint to new actors entering the field, he also gave valuable advice to junior actors.

Senior actor Tauqir Nasir, who has played more than 500 roles, said that rehearsals have been completely ignored these days. Now we shy away from hard work.

Tauqir Nasir said that fortunately, I got the opportunity to work with Ashfaq Ahmed and Yawar Hayat, who taught me a lot. The actor complained that new actors focus on makeup instead of understanding their roles and working on the script. Tauqir Nasir said that if actors and actresses spend so much time in rehearsals instead of makeup, then they will again see quality and good work. It should be remembered that in 1999, in recognition of Tauqir Nasir’s art, he was also awarded the Medal of Distinction.