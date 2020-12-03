Cricket fans have been left stunned after New Zealand unveiled one of the greenest pitches for a Test match in recent memory on Thursday

On day one of the Black Caps’ clash with West Indies, fans were left shocked at how green the pitch at Seddon Park was.

New Zealand is famous for its green-top pitches, but nothing compared to the green monster unveiled when the covers came off on Thursday morning.

Many fans pointed out the pitch looked exactly like the infield grass, while others thought it looked more like something you’d see at Wimbledon.

“There should be a home advantage. If we go to the subcontinent we don’t expect to see a wicket like this,” Frankie McKay said in commentary for Spark Sport.

“Any time you are touring you do expect as the touring side to be slightly on the back foot or have conditions that are slightly foreign to you.

“But I think if you talk to the groundsman here he just loves to have a good grass cover on the wicket.

“I think it puts the fear up a few batsmen but also it just means it keeps its pace.

“He’ll say it’s a good wicket and the batsmen should be fine but the bowlers will be licking their lips.”