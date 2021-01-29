Karachi: The years of experience of Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali in domestic cricket have helped Pakistan to beat South Africa after seven years at National Stadium, Karachi.

The 35-year-old Fawad bagged player of the match for his century in first innings while debutant Nauman claimed fifer today, becoming the oldest Pakistan to do so in this format of the game.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah was the other notable performer for the home side, picking seven wickets in the match.

Pakistan suffered a few hiccups in the 88-run chase as they lost both of their openers on a score of 27 but Azhar Ali and Babar Azam absorbed the pressure, leading Pakistan to a seven-wicket win, their first after 11 months.

