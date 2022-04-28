<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/04\/626a26468d3a4.jpg" alt="The Netherlands equalised the match just before the end of the first half. \u2014 Picture via Twitter"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan <\/a>failed to maintain the winning start as they went down 1-4 in the second hockey Test against the Netherlands at Breda on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The green-shirts on Tues\u00adday launched their Europe tour on a winning note recording an upset 5-3 win over World No.4 Netherlands in the first Test.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the information received here, the new-look national side failed to repeat the feat as this time the tough European side was fully prepared to counter their attacks and exploit <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">weaknesses.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan took lead in the first quarter when Abdul Manan netted a magnificent goal with the help of short-corner. But afterwards, despite putting up a gallant show the young Pakistan side could not plug in loopholes and the hosts took full advantage of that.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Netherlands equalised the match just before the end of the first half. In the third quarter, they scored another goal to make it 2-1. Then, in the fourth quarter, the Netherlands added two more goals to ensure their win.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Pakistan team will hold a practice session in<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Belgium<\/a> on Thursday and will play their only match against Belgium the next day.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->