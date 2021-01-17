New Netflix original series named Lupin (Lupin: Dans l’Ombre d’Arsène), produced by Gaumont, created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan, has become the streaming platform’s most popular French show since it’s initial release just a week ago on January 8.

The series features Omar Sy as protagonist who has done previous roles in The Intouchables, Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Lupin has entered Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in most countries around the globe, including Pakistan where the series stands on No. 1.

In the U.S, Lupin became the first French series to enter the Top 10 list, at number 8, quickly rising up to No.1 over the weekend. Lupin now seems to be wrestling with Bridgerton for the first place in the U.S, the U.K. and Australia.

Fans and celebrities instantly took it to Twitter to appreciate the series with it’s witty yet thrilling take on Arsène Lupin. American actor named Sharone Stone tweeted, “LUPIN another great Omar Sy project on Netflix!