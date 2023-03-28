MUMBAI: Netflix is being sued for broadcasting vulgar comments about Indian actresses Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai.

The first episode of the second season of the well-known American sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” reportedly featured a lewd exchange between two characters that was connected to Madhuri.

Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the… pic.twitter.com/pvRCKd5Ne4 — Mithun Vijay Kumar (@MVJonline) March 22, 2023

The actor who portrayed Raj Koothrappali on the show, Kunal Nayyar, insulted the illustrious Indian actress.

Mithun Vijay Kumar, a supporter of Madhuri and an author and social activist, has filed Netflix a legal notification after observing this.

The notice has urged that the insulting sequences about Madhuri in the programme be removed since the language used is not only offensive and disrespectful, but it can also be found to be confusing for women characters.

If Netflix does not take the programme off from its platform, the notification threatens legal action.

It should be noticed that Sheldon Cooper’s character compares Aishwarya Rai to Madhuri Dixit in the first episode while speaking with Raj Koothrappali, saying, “Aishwarya Rai is the poor version of Madhavi Dixit.”