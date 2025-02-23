Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed the scheduled release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas released six Israeli hostages.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Hamas resorted to political propaganda during the release of the prisoners, which is why the Israeli government has decided to postpone the release of the Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu made it clear that the Palestinian prisoners will not be released until the hostages are released without any ceremony.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinian families in the West Bank are in deep anxiety as they await the release of their loved ones. Many Palestinians have been imprisoned in Israeli prisons for years and hopes of their release under the ceasefire agreement are fading.