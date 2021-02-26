ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to review the agreements reached between the government and Independent power producers (IPPs). The authority will hold a hearing on March 3.

NEPRA will hear the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA)’s petition regarding tariff adjustment with IPPs. During the hearing, the agreements between power plants and Jahangir Tareen’s JDW Sugar Mills, Khusro Bakhtiar’s brother’s RYK sugar mills, Hamza Sugar Mills and Almoiz Industries will be reviewed.

Agreements with Atlas Power, Engro Power Qadirpur, Liberty Power Narowal, Nishat Chunian, Nishat Power, Orient Power, Safe Power and Sapphire Power will also be reviewed.

Moreover, NEPRA will review wind power generation agreements with ACT Wind, Artistic Energy and FFC Energy Limited.

It may be recalled that the government has renewed agreements with 47 IPPs under which the government will pay Rs 403 billion to IPPs. Under the new agreements, the government will save Rs 836 billion in ten years.