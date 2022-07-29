ISLAMABAD:For K-Electric and ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDISCOs) customers, the National Electric Electricity Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved an increase of up to Rs11.37 per unit, resulting in an unprecedented increase in the power rate for the month of August.

The increase was decided in connection with June’s fuel cost adjustment (FCA) and will aid the government in collecting an additional Rs155 billion in August.Public hearings on the petitions of the privatised firm and the state-owned distribution companies, who had asked for an additional FCA of Rs11.39 and Rs9.91 per unit, respectively, for the month of June, were held by the power regulator under the chairmanship of Tauseef H Farooqi.

After considering the information provided by the petitioners, Nepra approved K-request Electric’s to charge customers an extra Rs. 11.37 per unit and XWDISCOs’ request to charge customers Rs. 9.89 per unit in August.