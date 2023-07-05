ISLAMABAD: On account of an adjustment in fuel costs for the month of May, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs1.90 per unit on Wednesday.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petitioned for a rise of Rs2.05 per unit, and the regulatory authority announced its decision.

The cost to consumers as a result of the rise in electricity prices is an additional Rs23 billion. Consumers in the agricultural and vital sectors would not be affected by the increase in unit pricing, nevertheless. Later, Nepra will make a thorough announcement.

The use of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas), rather than coal, was reportedly increased in May, according to the authorities. This change was made as a result of the high cost of producing power from coal. There were problems with the transmission lines, which increased losses. It added that in the past six months, there have been five problems on the Gaddu-Jamshoro line.

Nepra raised worry about the ongoing transmission line failures and outages, saying that failing to deliver inexpensive electricity on schedule is unfair to customers.

Nepra officials claim that the theft of transmission lines in the southern region involves not just theft but also NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) staff.