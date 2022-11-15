Due to the monthly fuel adjustments, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) expects to increase electricity rates by Rs. 2.18 per unit. The price increase will result in an additional burden for electricity consumers of Rs. 43 billion.

Electricity consumption has decreased by 10%, according to Tauseef Farooqi, chairman of NEPRA, and this had an influence on capacity payments. Additionally, he mentioned that the quarterly adjustments totaled Rs. 14 billion the previous year and expressed worry about how the amount reached Rs. 43 billion.

According to a representative of the power division, the administration is aiming to push back the increase in the power tariff until February or March.The ex-WAPDA distribution companies’ (DISCOs) monthly FCA charges were approved by the electricity regulator last week for a little rise of Rs. 0.081 per unit, which was slated to be included to their November bills.

Except for lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations, all customer groups of DISCOs will be subject to the FCA, which will not apply to K-Electric consumers (EVCS).

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had previously asked for a 0.2-per-unit increase in terms of FCA for September.