Conditions are not so favorable for elections: Kanwar Dalshad

Election process should go ahead, no one should be afraid of the results: Wajihauddin

Investors’ confidence in the country’s economy is increasing: Mirza Akhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme , The position of any political party does not seem stable yet, If an alliance of political parties is formed, then it will be clear and Neither PML-N nor PPP seems to be winning.

The caretaker law minister of Punjab, Kanwar Dalshad, spoke in the Sachi Baat program, According to the constitution, the responsibility and authority to conduct elections rests with the Election Commission, The effect of the Supreme Court’s decision was that all institutions came to one patch. All institutions must cooperate with the Election Commission

The issue of all constituencies has been resolved, Punjab Law Minister

This is a welcome move by Chief Justice and Chief Election Commissioner, Our politicians are not satisfied with anything, The schedule issued by the Election Commission is final, said Punjab Law Minister and All the elections held from 1952 to 1985 were overseen by the Executive, The conditions are not so favorable for elections, There are many differences between political parties and each other, The recent incidents of terrorism have raised many questions and The parties have not yet approached the Election Commission about forming an alliance, Tehreek-e-Insaf’s vote bank cannot be denied,One’s popularity cannot be gauged by processions, People have to think which party can solve their problems, The Election Commission is taking several measures for the transparency of the elections, and Political parties should train their polling agents, In 2013, 90% of Tehreek-e-Insaf’s polling agents left polling.

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program, All issues of constituencies should be resolved before the election schedule, Even if some things remain, they can be resolved later and Elections are to be held, Election Commission should take all necessary steps, If transparent elections are not held, then many problems will arise, People’s wishes should be respected by adopting a democratic style, Wajihauddin

If someone is doing something wrong, correct him, The circumstances under which Nawaz Sharif goes and returns is important,

The election process should go ahead, no one should be afraid of the results, If the correct steps are not taken, then the consequences have to be borne, We should face the ground realities instead of fearing them, The Supreme Court has also asked to identify the wrong candidate so that the Election Commission takes notice

Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Every time the stock market goes up it goes down, Investors withdraw their profits when the share rate goes up and People are trending towards Islamic banking, Our sukuk bonds are very important for Shariah banking and Investors’ confidence in the country’s economy is increasing, In the future, the prospects of the country’s economy going towards improvement are bright, Dollar and rupee in place, stock market also improving is a good omen, People’s confidence in the government’s economic measures has strengthened, The announcement of election has also made a big difference on investment and Now investors don’t seem to be asking whether there will be elections or not.