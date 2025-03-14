ISLAMABAD: The ongoing talks between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Islamabad have been successful and under this, Pakistan will receive two billion dollars.

Sources said that the talks with the IMF have been successful and now two billion dollars will be received. He said that the IMF is satisfied with the economic and financial recovery and has given the green signal to the government. Sources further said that Pakistan will receive one billion dollars in installments and one billion dollars in climate financing.