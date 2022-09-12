The Jab We Met actress tells that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor were filming something incredible together earlier today.

On her Instagram story, the actress shared a number of images.

Neetu is wearing a blue dress with lovely chains in the first photo, while Kareena is donning a white flowery dress, delicate makeup, and a tidy updo. According to ETimes, both women are smiling like millionaires in the photograph.

The actress from 3 Idiots tweeted, “When you shoot with family…@neetu54.”

“This shot is more crucial than the asli shot,” Bebo captioned the second image.

The third image showed both ladies enjoying wonderful cuisine while seated side by side. Kareena wrote, “And then of course the food.”

The identical collection of images was reposted by Neetu Kapoor with the caption “Love her.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon make her OTT debut alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, in the meantime.