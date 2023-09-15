During the current month, in a horrific incident, at least seven people died in a collision between a van and truck near Kenjhar Lake in Thatta. At least four people died as a car fell into the Neelum River near Pathka Chhun, a suburb of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir.

Fatal road accidents are a routine matter in Pakistan. The country has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world, with thousands of people losing their lives every year due to traffic accidents. The major causes of these accidents include reckless driving, poor road conditions, and inadequate traffic management.

The horrible accident on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway killing 18 bus passengers is yet another depressing reminder of how dangerous our highways have become. The smuggled Iranian oil the pick-up van was transporting in canisters ignited the inferno, which engulfed the ill-fated bus.

The tragic incident of a bus on its way to Karachi from Quetta that killed 41 persons tells about the driving culture, indifference of the authorities, and the despondency of the population.

The ill-fated bus fell off a bridge near Lasbela after hitting its pillar and tumbled down hundreds of feet. Only eight people survived, some with critical injuries. The victims required DNA tests to identify them.

Such deadly accidents are common on Pakistan’s highways and roads. Since the introduction of motorized vehicles, people have been dying due to vehicle errors, excessive speeding, and a lack of sensible driving and passenger safety measures.

Day by day, the length of the road and the number of vehicles keep on increasing. At the same time, premature deaths on the road have inflated. Roads and motorized vehicles have swollen in our dear homeland.

Media reports say many people are killed in road accidents in a day and many more are injured. The death toll on the roads appears to have amplified abruptly in the recent past amid a distressing absence of the execution of road rules.

Road crashes are the main cause of premature death among people of different ages. That is to say, existing and yet-to-come productive people die more in road accidents. The sudden death of a productive person brings many teething troubles to the family, society, and country.

Definitely, the affected family suffers a lot if the family’s breadwinner unexpectedly dies or loses the ability to work due to a long-term or everlasting disability.

Furthermore, treatment for chronic or permanent disability leaves many families in a terrible monetary crisis, breeds poverty, and has an impact on the education of several children. This load is three times more in developing nations compared to their developed countries.

Since Independence Day, roads have grown everywhere both in towns and villages. Local roads paved from raw soil, inter-district roads, connecting roads, bypass roads, and highways have quickly improved. Expressways and flyovers have also appeared on the scene.

There have been many prearranged and unexpected bridges of large, medium, and small sizes over waterways. As a result, road dependence has increased.

A harmless road is a flat road with no rapid changes in elevation or sudden turns. The road should be such that it checks slipping in the rain.

Another major problem that is necessary to solve very easily with a little oversight is vehicle speed control. The leading cause of road deaths is overspeeding or reckless driving. Overspeeding is one of the leading causes of road deaths. The higher the speed, the higher the risk of death.

That is why overspeeding is one of the most important considerations in road safety programs worldwide. Premature death and undesired disability are possible to reduce if the speed of vehicles on the road is controlled.