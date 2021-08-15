ISLAMABAD: TikTok is the most downloaded application this year with current user standing in Pakistan of 20 million, federal information minister Fawad Chaudry said Sunday while discussing the digital media landscape in the context of regional situation.

The federal minister said while the content development will sprawl here and is not to be stopped, but in order to make sure it does not harm or damage our society or people, we need to regularize content development app, like TikTok.

To an onlooker from a foreign country, TikTok content may seem normal and its regulations being charted as unjust but in our society where anyone can make videos of private people and girls without their consent and post them online, this is an issue that needs to be resolved, he said.

He also briefed the media present in the session over the hybrid war strategies used against the country via Twitter and its concerted trends rub from click farms. It is not a theory but a fact present before our eyes, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there were thousands of tweets in about three hours when forces conducted operations against Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan in Karachi and behind them the traces suggested Indian elements as they tried the impression of a civil war.

Separately, the information minister the advertising volume on digital media has compounded in the past three years when it stood only Rs4 billion. Now it stands at Rs25 billion annually, he said.

Google and Facebook alone rake in Rs7billion revenue in ads from Pakistan, he said. In the two- to three years, formal media advertising will fall behind, he said.