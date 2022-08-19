Doha: The organisers of this year’s World Cup in Qatar stated on Thursday that 2.45 million tickets have now been sold, with more than 500,000 of those being purchased during the most recent sales session.

According to FIFA, 520,532 tickets were sold between July 5 and August 16; the top countries of residency for those buying tickets were Germany, France, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United States, England, Qatar, and the United States.

The most popular matches in terms of ticket sales, according to FIFA, are Brazil’s group-phase matches against Cameroon and Serbia, Portugal’s match against Uruguay, Costa Rica’s match against Germany, and Australia’s match against Denmark.

With total gate receipts as well as those going to FIFA partners, federations, and for hospitality in addition to those going to the general public, that amount has now more than doubled.

There are a total of 3,010,679 tickets available, and FIFA has announced that a “last-minute” sales phase will begin in the days leading up to the tournament’s start at a yet-to-be-determined date.

For the first World Cup in the Middle East, more over a million visitors are anticipated in Qatar, a tiny Gulf state with 2.8 million people.