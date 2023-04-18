PESHAWAR: On Tuesday, more than 20 trucks were buried by a landslide that occurred during a thunder and lightning storm on the main road through the Khyber Pass close to the Torkham border. At least two persons were killed in the incident, and authorities believe that many more are still trapped.

Abdul Nasir Khan, the Khyber district’s deputy commissioner, told that 20 to 25 containers were buried in the rubble.

Despite the fact that the wreckage is quite large, our heavy equipment rescue operation is still in progress.

He claimed that authorities were attempting to recover the bodies of two Afghan citizens who had been killed. He noted that the number of wounded might increase and that three more individuals had been taken to the hospital.

An important transit point for trade between South Asian countries and into Central Asia, the landslide occurred early on Tuesday morning on the key highway connecting Pakistan with landlocked Afghanistan.

Authorities revealed images that primarily depicted truck containers buried in enormous rock piles.