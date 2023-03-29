At Hathi Chowk in Rawalpindi Cantt’s Saddar neighbourhood on Tuesday, a guy was shot and killed while three other people were hurt.

Initial accounts state that a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire, instantly killing Azam Khan and injuring Raja Sajid, Haider Shah, and Abu Bakr in addition to themselves.

The crime site was being used to gather evidence, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob. The accused engaged in the incident would be detained and prosecuted, he added. All possible options were being investigated.

After learning of the shooting event, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani instructed SP Potohar to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.—INP