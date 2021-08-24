ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday took some important decisions in order to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Briefing the media in Islamabad about the decisions taken at the NCOC meeting, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that it had been decided that it would be mandatory for the people aged 17 and above to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“School transporters, who would not have got themselves vaccinated against the virus by August 31, will not be allowed to pick and drop children,” he informed. Similarly, he said, people not receiving two doses of the vaccine would not be allowed to travel by air after September 30.

“And likewise, those not completing their vaccine course will not be allowed to enter Pakistan after September 30,” Asad elaborated. Giving more details of the meeting, the minister informed that the NCOC had decided that only those people would be allowed to travel on motorways after September 15 who would have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Furthermore, he explained, only those would be allowed to travel by train or metro bus after September 15 who would have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “But after October 15, only those will be allowed to board a train or a metro bus who have completed the vaccine course,” Asad disclosed.

Similarly, he added, people staying at hotels and guesthouses between August 30 and September 30 would also face restrictions. The NCOC on Tuesday morning reported another 91 deaths and 4,075 infections by coronavirus throughout Pakistan during the last 24 hours (Monday).

As per the NCOC figures, after the addition of 91 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 25,094 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,131,659 after adding the fresh 5,075 cases. During the last 24 hours (Monday), a total of 59,943 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 6.79 percent.