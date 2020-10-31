ISLAMABAD : The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to seek citizens help for compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19. In a tweet on Saturday, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the decision has been taken in view of the arrival of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and continued wide scale violation of the SOPs.

He said the citizens should take a picture and send it to 0335-3336262 along with location wherever they see violation of SOPs, including wearing of face masks in crowded places and social distancing. On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 11 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 332,993.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,806. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 807 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 145,475 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 104,016 in Punjab, 39,458 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,818 in Islamabad, 15,896 in Balochistan, 4,082 in Azad Kashmir and 4,248 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore 2,625 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,357 in Punjab, 1,276 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 217 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 90 in Azad Kashmir. NNI