ISLAMABAD: The NCOC team and Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Islamabad on Thursday visited various commercial areas of I/8 and H/8 sector to check the obligatory vaccine regime and compliance of coronavirus SOPs/NPIs.

The teams visited banks, hotels, restaurants, shops, bakeries and cash & carries in I/8 sector to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination campaigns.



The NCOC team and ICT administration inspected vaccination status of the banks staff, workers at restaurants, hotels and cash & carries and general public as well.



The Assistant Commissioner concerned sealed several shops, and restaurants and imposed heavy fines on violators, and unvaccinated individuals.



Later, the teams also sealed H8/4 postgraduate college for violating obligatory vaccination regime.