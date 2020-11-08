ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has issued new guidelines for wedding ceremonies which will be implemented in certain cities from November 20. Guidelines will be implemented in seven cities of Punjab, two of Sindh, one of Balochistan and one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the NCOC has imposed a ban on indoor weddings in Pakistan in its bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.Only outdoor marriages allowed with upper limit of 1,000 persons according to the NCOC notification. Canopy tent use is banned, buffet dinner or lunch is closed, food will be given in boxes, while table service will be allowed. Every guest must wear a mask, the host will also provide a sanitizer according to the new guidelines. The event will be held and the venue will be chosen in consultation with the local health authority. Marquees will not be allowed to hold wedding ceremonies. One thousand guests will be allowed to attend the outdoor wedding ceremony. There will be a distance of six feet between the participants in the wedding ceremony. The host of the wedding will be responsible for implementing the Coronavirus SOPs.In addition, the duration of the wedding ceremony will be only two hours which will end at ten o’ clock at night. Every guest at the wedding will have to wear a mask. The host will provide a mask and sanitizer to every wedding guest. NNI