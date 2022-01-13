ISLAMABAD:The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday morning discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

Chaired by National Coordinator Maj General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, the meeting was also attended by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.



The Forum was briefed about COVID positivity ratio, disease prevalence, number of deaths and new admissions.



The forum discussed in detail, the overall city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process across the country. The NCOC reviewed province-wise vaccination targets and efforts to achieve the set vaccination targets.



It agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime.



A total of 165234253 doses of vaccines have been administered uptil now, however, during last 24 hours, a total of 821320 doses of vaccines were administered.



The meeting was briefed that 159255 students were vaccinated during last 24 hrs. A total of 4862538 students have been vaccinated so far which makes 45 percent of the students fully vaccinated. The forum was informed that students were being given special focus for vaccination. It was briefed that 49 percent of the eligible population stands fully vaccinated .



The NCOC directed the quarters concerned that existing NPIs be enforced and strict implementation be ensured.

The provinces were asked to strictly enforce existing NPIs especially in transport, education and sectors with high social gathering like restaurants and wedding halls. It also directed to accelerate the vaccination drive and ramp up testing including Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).



Provincial representatives in their briefing to NCOC through video link, agreed upon taking more measures to increase the number of testing, accelerate the vaccination drive and strictly enforcement of NPIs.