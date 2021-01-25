1,629 cases, 23 deaths reported in a day

ISLAMABAD : The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has stressed the need for purchasing quality vaccine to provide active acquired immunity to the people against the coronavirus disease.

This was directed by the forum in its meeting held on Monday with National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan in the chair. The NCOC was apprised that the provinces have almost completed the training of the staff of teaching hospitals, tehsil and district headquarters hospitals regarding Covid-19 vaccination for swift inoculation of the vaccine. The meeting discussed updates from the provinces on positivity and critical data, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat Covid other than medical treatment) implementation, preparations for vaccine inoculation and national vaccine strategy. In their briefing to the NCOC, the provincial chief secretaries and health secretaries including that of GB and AJK informed that all necessary measures were being taken prior to the availability of coronavirus vaccination.

The chief secretaries also informed the forum about the steps being taken to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) and NPIs implementation. They also briefed about the positivity ratio in their respective provinces and cities with higher positive cases The forum was told that a large number of fines had been imposed while restaurants, shops and business centres had also been closed for not complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The forum also reviewed the overall situation of coronavirus in the county. It was informed to the forum that all foreign travellers especially from the UK and South Africa are being tested at the airports. Those tested positive for coronavirus, are being quarantined.

The forum also discussed in detail the complete procedure of vaccination, its time of availability, distribution process and most demanding areas where it can be used at the earliest It was told that the government would keep the record of vaccinated persons even those who travelled from abroad would have to provide a legal document confirming that they had been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country Pakistan recorded 1,629 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day with 23 more fatalities, said the NCOC on Monday. According to the latest update, 1,629 new cases emerged after 36,607 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 534,041 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 11,318. The NCOC said the positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 4.44 per cent. The total number of recovered patients stands at 488,903. The positivity ratio of novel coronavirus has dropped to one percent in Balochistan as only 14 cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the province on Monday. The spokesperson of the Balochistan Health Department said that Covid-19 active cases stood at 273, whereas 34 more patients recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, a total of 607 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across Punjab during the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 154,017. According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, seven more people succumbed to the disease during this period, pushing the death toll to 4,568. The number of people recovering from the infection in the province stands at 138,894. So far, Sindh has reported a total of 241,200 infections, Punjab 154,017, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 65,532, Balochistan 18,750, Islamabad 40,815, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,825, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,902.