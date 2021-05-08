ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to extend the closure of educational institutions till May 23.

The NCOC has decided to extend shutdown of educational institutions due to spike in the rate of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Center had decided to keep the educational institutions closed till May 17.

The NCOC will review the closure of educational institutions in a session on May 18, it stated.

The Sindh government had earlier announced closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Government spokesperson said 20% attendance will be allowed in government offices.

Murataza Wahab said intercity public transport will be closed from 29th of April in the province. There will be a ban on indoor and outdoor dining.